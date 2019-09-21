Seven turnovers didn’t just hand Garces another win over the Tehachapi Warriors in the annual Ogilvie Bowl, but seven turnovers gift-wrapped and tied with a bow placed the victory at the feet of the Rams (1-3) who prevailed 63-0 Friday night at Coy Burnett Stadium.
The loss was the worst in program history for Tehachapi (0-5) against a varsity opponent; Tehachapi lost to the Bakersfield High School junior varsity squad 68-0 in 1930, the first season of Tehachapi football. Since then no crowd in Tehachapi has seen a loss of this magnitude.
The Warriors were sloppy from the start, fumbling on their first two possessions, the second of which led to Garces’s first score of the game, a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Campbell to Phillip Bradford. A few plays later Garces intercepted the first of three Jacob Tye passes on the evening and took a 14-0 when Jaylen Smith scored on an eight-yard run.
Smith would go on to score three more times in the second quarter, the first less than two minutes into the frame, a five-yard run to cap a Rams drive. Then Bradford would score again, taking advantage of Tehachapi’s fourth turnover and returning a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown and 28-0 lead. After a short Warriors possession, Smith scored again on a 53-yard touchdown run with two minutes left in the half.
Tehachapi’s lack of possession time allowed Garces to score quickly on a four-yard run by Smith and before the half they added another 13-yard fumble recovery and return for a 49-0 lead at halftime.
With an official mandated running clock in the second half, Garces still managed to score twice more, converting a fourth down and three play from the 13-yard line as Campbell kept the ball and ran in untouched for a 56-0 lead. Just moments later Dom D’Amato intercepted a poorly-thrown Tye pass, Tehachapi’s seventh turnover, and returned it 30 yards for the score.
The Warriors played the majority of the game on their own side of the field as turnovers and short possessions never allowed for any offensive rhythm. Tehachapi’s defense, already maligned this season, gave up a season-high 63 points. The Warriors have been outscored this season by a total of 239-47. Garces, who entered the game 0-3, outscored the Warriors season total in the first half alone. To make matters worse for Tehachapi, leading wideout and defensive back Trent Adams did not play due to injury and middle linebacker Rory Bishop missed the entire second half with an injury as well.
The victory was not only the first for the Rams this season, but the first for head coach Paul Golla as head coach of Garces after a successful career at Bakersfield High. The win also keeps the Ogilvie Trophy, named in honor of former Garces and Tehachapi football coach Gary Ogilvie, in Bakersfield for yet another season. The Rams have now won four out of the last five matchups in the series and now hold a 26-20-2 all-time lead.
The Warriors will have a bye this week before returning to action on Friday, Oct. 4 at Independence High School as they open South Yosemite League play. The Falcons, like the Warriors, are also winless this season after a 43-14 loss to Frontier on Friday night. Independence also has a bye this coming week.
Junior Varsity:
Garces 20, Tehachapi 0
The Braves allowed a 30-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and two touchdown passes to wide open receivers while Tehachapi also struggled to move the football and fell to 0-5 on the season. Tehachapi is at Independence in two weeks.
Freshmen
Garces 41, Tehachapi 0
Turnovers also hurt the Indians in the loss to Garces, Tehachapi drops to 2-3 on the season with the loss. Tehachapi plays at Independence on Thursday, October 3rd after a bye this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.