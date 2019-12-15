The Tehachapi Lady Warriors improved to 3-0 on Dec. 10 with a 48-45 win at Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest.
Tehachapi will be off until Dec. 26 when they play in the Arvin Holiday Tournament. Tehachapi will play Paso Robles at Mira Monte High School in the gold division of the tourney with tip-off scheduled for 11:20 a.m. The Lady Warriors will then play two games on Dec. 27 at Arvin High School with the championship round scheduled for Dec. 28.
Tehachapi's first opponent, Paso Robles, is 4-4 on the season. Other gold division participants include Liberty, Bakersfield Christian, Independence, Burroughs, Lancaster, Ridgeview, Rigetti and North.
