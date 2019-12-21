The Lady Warriors competed in their first tournament of the season, the Garces Tournament. Seeded in the silver bracket, the Warriors first faced Morro Bay.
According to coach Tyson Kingsbury, "We knew going into the tournament our first match was going to be the toughest. Unfortunately, the girls did not play at the level they are capable of."
Failing to win balls and connect passes, Tehachapi fell to Morro Bay with a 1-3 loss with Tehachaipi's only score coming from captain Rachel Miller.
The Lady Warriors found themselves facing off against McFarland the following day. Coach Kingsbury encouraged the team to "play more aggressive and more physical." The team indeed came out ready to do so by being first to balls and taking control of passing, which led to 4-0 win. Goals were scored by freshman Taitlyn Kingsbury, senior Rachel Miller, junior Leilani Moringlane and junior Riley Daubert.
In the third and final game, Tehachapi was primed and ready to fight for a win facing Sunnyside High from Fresno. Patches of rain and drizzle provided perfect, wet soccer conditions. The teams were well matched as they battled to win each play. However, the Lady Warriors fought harder, winning the match 2-1.
The first goal of the game came from Moringlane. The finishing goal came from defender Daubert with a well-struck ball right into the back of the net. The excellent goalie skills of Lillian Ledezma kept the team on top.
"We can't give all the credit to the goal scorers. Our defense stayed strong in the mid and backfield helping to control the game," Kingsbury said. He added, "I'm super proud of the entire team this weekend and how well they played."
