The winter sports season has arrived and Lady Warriors soccer is well on its way with preseason action.
The coaching staff is lead by head coach Tyson Kingsbury and assistant coaches Josh Jelleschitz and Josh Tyree. They have many years of experience coaching together. With most of the varsity girls playing together during the club season for the Gryphon Soccer Club, the coaches are excited for league season on the horizon.
The varsity soccer roster has 10 returning players and nine newcomers, five of those being freshmen.
According to Kingsbury, “The sisterhood of the team is overwhelming. They have really grown together as a team already, and it’s shown in preseason play so far.”
With five preseason games under their belt (four non-league and one scrimmage), the Lady Warriors were challenged playing some of the top schools in the county like Stockdale, East, Foothill and Garces. Although they fell short against these teams, they managed to stay in the game with close scores.
The Lady Warriors triumphed against Ridgecrest most recently with a 3-1 victory, two goals coming from Rachel Miller and one from Leilani Moringlane.
"The girls are learning from the experience of each game and continue to play hard and with their heart! In the next few weeks, the team heads into one more non-league game and two tournaments," Kingsbury said.
