Last week, the Lady Warriors had their first away game on Tuesday as they headed to Golden Valley High School. In the past few years, games against Golden Valley have been on the more heated side, with very physical play and a police presence.
With that in mind, Coach Tyson Kingsbury encouraged the ladies to play their own game and not worry about what happened in the past. He also told the team, "I know I sound like a broken record, but you need to start this game just like you have been starting the last few games and give it all you have!"
With the blow of the whistle, Tehachapi came out on top with the first goal of the night coming from a perfectly placed through ball from Rachel Miller to junior Leilani Moringlane, who than struck the target with a left-footed shot from the outside. The next goal came after the Golden Valley goalie dropped an attempted shot coming from freshman Kailey Kolesar, which allowed Miller the opportunity to finish.
Now up 2-0 at the half, the Lady Warriors continued their efforts and worked together. Kolesar had an excellent game, winning almost every ball that came her way in the midfield. The third goal of the game came from a well-placed through ball given by Moringlane to Miller, who then took the goalie on one on one and had the patience to put the ball where she wanted it.
Miller also had several more shots in the night, just missing a "hat trick," where a player achieves three goals in one game. There was a little scare toward the end of the game when GVHS got back-to-back goals with less than 10 minutes left, but Tehachapi was able to hold them off and keep the 3-2 win.
Last Thursday, the Lady Warriors were eagerly anticipating their first match against Ridgeview. Although most of the day had a clear, blue, sunny sky, the weather forecast announced the arrival of snow showers in the evening in Tehachapi. Therefore, early in the day, the game was canceled in the interest of safety. The game will be rescheduled for a date to be determined.
This week, Tehachapi will challenge West High here at home Tuesday evening and will travel to play Independence High on Thursday. Both games will start at 6 p.m.
