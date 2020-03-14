The Lady Warriors soccer team concluded its season this past week with an awards banquets recognizing South Yosemite League and team awards. With five freshmen, two sophomores, five juniors, and six seniors, the team had 20 games, one tournament, one canceled tournament due to snow, one playoff game, 34 goals (20 by one player), 22 assists, 217 saves, a few yellow cards, no red cards, no serious injuries (only one minor), nine team breakfasts, cookie decorating, lots of fan support, and talent.
Team awards included: Best Defensive Player, Samantha Pinan; Best Offensive Player, Rachel Miller; Rookie of the Year, Taitlyn Kingsbury; Warrior Award (exemplifies one who is always there for the team, keeps spirits up, team-driven, strives for excellence and works hard all the time), Rachel Miller; MVP for the team, Lilian Ledezma.
The coaches of the South Yosemite League voted to award players the following: Honorable Mention, Taitlyn Kingsbury, Kailey Kolesar and Maya Farias; 2nd Team All-League, Mickaela Tyree and Olivia Richmond; 1st Team All-League, Lillian Ledezma, Samantha Pinan and Rachel Miller; South Yosemite Offensive Player of the Year, Rachel Miller with 20 goals.
Overall, the coaches were happy with the season and wish all seniors well as they continue on to various endeavors.
Becky Miller is a parent with the team.
