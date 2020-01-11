Girls varsity soccer started their first week of league knowing it was going to be tough. They first faced off last Tuesday against Independence High, a team they have not been able to beat in past years.
Coach Tyson Kingsbury told the team, “From the second the whistle is blown, you need to give it everything you got.”
Wanting to prove they are the stronger, faster team, the Lady Warriors did not let their guard down and played determined to win. The first half of the game saw one goal, by senior Maya Farias, who headed the ball while possession was being fought for in the box. The second goal came from junior Leilani Morninglane, assisted by Rachel Miller. Goalkeeper Lillian Ledezma came up with a spectacular save, keeping Independence scoreless at halftime.
Kingsbury encouraged the team at half by saying, “Keep playing with the same intensity! There’s not one thing I’d change.”
Touches, passes and shots continued to land in the second half as freshman Taitlyn Kingsbury assisted a pass to senior Rachel Miller, leading to another THS goal. Independence managed to get one goal past the defense.
Then, a score came from Maya Farias, who finished a perfectly placed pass, which was crossed from the left side by Rachel Miller, giving the Warriors a 4-1 victory over Independence.
“This has got to be one of my favorite wins since I have been coaching," Kingsbury said.
With the tragic death of a THS student the night before, THS still held athletic activities on Thursday, playing Bakersfield Christian. With an emotional day at school, the Lady Warriors tried not to let it get them down, but came out ready to play. Foggy, wet and freezing temperatures added to the evening. They had to get on top first. And they did with a nice hard shot from the top of the 18 from Rachel Miller, that was unstoppable.
It was 1-0 at the half, and the Warriors knew they needed more. During the second half, BCHS snuck in a goal between the Warriors' defense, which got tangled up on the ground during a corner kick, opening a window. Tehachapi came back with a corner kick play that they have been working on as senior Sam Pinan sent the ball beautifully across the goal where freshman Kailey Kolesar headed it right into the back of the net.
Unfortunately, Tehachapi then had a handball inside the penalty box, giving BCHS a penalty kick tying up the game. Goalkeeper Lilian Ledezma had some amazing saves throughout the entire game, but unfortunately, BCHS was able to capitalize on a mistake, getting another goal and in the end a 2-3 win.
"It was a tough loss, but we fought hard," Kingsbury said. "We will get them next time!"
