For the Lady Warriors, their lone game of the week against the Highland Scots was a chance to continue the strong start to the season and assure their control over the home court. After a 10-0 run to start the game, neither was in doubt last Monday night.
Teegan Thurman led Tehachapi with 16 points while sophomore Sara Heir added 10 as the Lady Warriors improved to 6-1 on the season with a 53-31 win over Highland.
“Today was a good game for us, coming off the long weekend with the tournament at Centennial we were able to get some girls some rest as we have some girls banged up,” said coach Jimi Perkins. “We were trying to focus on defensive chemistry, staying home and we had some issues with turnovers over the weekend and today I’m happy to say we didn’t.”
Tehachapi recorded 24 steals in the win with suffocating defense on the Highland ball handlers.
Thurman had a team-high six of those steals and was 6-of-15 from the floor including 2-for-3 from three-point range during her 16-point effort. Heir, a sophomore on the varsity squad, was able to play the majority of the minutes to allow starting point guard Irey Sandholt some rest as Tehachapi prepares for their next stretch of games.
“It’s huge to have Sara come off the bench; she’s well beyond her years,” Perkins said. “Just a 10th grader but I’m excited about her development. She’s so tough. I use the saying a lot with her and that’s 'heart not height' and I challenge her daily to play at a different level and she’s really accepted the challenge so far.”
Tehachapi, which had played six games the prior week, will embark on another six-game week starting with a South Yosemite League contest on Dec. 11th at Independence. They will then return home for a non-league matchup with Frontier the following night. Tehachapi then plays in the Stockdale/East Varsity Girls Winter Classic starting Thursday with two games against East at 5 p.m. and Bakersfield High School at 6:30 p.m.
Boy’s varsity
Tehachapi High School spent the week with games in Bakersfield starting with a 64-38 win over Highland on Dec. 4. Chris Garcia led a balanced Tehachapi attack with 11 points in the victory. The Warriors also had Adam Lomonaco, Jarod Carol and Zack King contribute eight points for the Warriors in the road victory.
Tehachapi then took part in the Lloyd Williams Classic at North High School the following night where the Warriors avenged a loss to Shafter the week before with a 45-37 win over the Generals led by Lomonaco’s 11 points, including a pair of key three-pointers in the third quarter that helped lift Tehachapi. Garcia added eight for the Warriors in the victory.
On Thursday, Tehachapi fell 58-55 to Golden Valley in pool play as the Bulldogs rode the hot hand of Izzac Martinez, who scored nine points in the 4th quarter to go along with his game-high 28. Garcia led Tehachapi with 18 points in the loss. The Warriors would bounce back the following day to defeat Frontier 64-58 in the first game before concluding the tournament with a 62-53 loss at the hands of Garces. Garcia continued his leading effort for the Warriors, pouring in a season-high 22 points for Tehachapi.
The Warriors (6-4) will have five games this week as they open South Yosemite League play hosting Independence (3-3) Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. The Warriors then travel to Shafter for the Kiwanis Tournament beginning with a game Wednesday against Arvin at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday at 5:30 against Lompoc. Opponents for Friday and Saturday will be determined based on pool play results.
Junior varsity boys
Tehachapi improved to 5-3 on the season with a 53-43 win at Highland on Dec. 4.
The Braves were led by Nathanial Webb and Tyler O’Brien, who scored 10 apiece, while Mekhi Leonard scored eight in the road victory. Tehachapi plays one game this week hosting Independence Tuesday night.
