All six Gryphons teams are a little over halfway through their fall seasons with the Gryphons 02 Girls and Gryphons 02 Boys at the top of their league's table.
The Boys 02 team played a California Warriors Legends team on Sunday, winning 2-0. Harley Alcantara Colin scored both goals for the Gryphons Boys team; his second from the penalty spot in the second half.
Coach Ryan Beauchamp said, “The boys played really well. It was a tough team but they stayed strong all the way to the end.”
The Gryphons 02 Girls team played their game on Saturday, winning 1-0 on Riley Daubert’s hard earned goal.
Coach Josh Tyree said, “The last time we played this team we beat them 8-0 and I was really worried that the girls would just think this game was going to be an easy win. We probably shot the ball 40 times in the game but could only snuff out one goal for the win. We didn’t play our best soccer today.”
The Gryphons 05 Girls team played on Saturday and Sunday, winning on Saturday and losing on Sunday. On Saturday Hannah Tyree scored two goals, giving her nine goals on the year so far. Taitlyn Kingsbury scored another game two goals and Kate Backhaus scored her first goal of the season. On Sunday, the Gryphons girls were on the end of a losing effort in Santa Clarita, losing 8-0.
The Gryphons 04 Boys team traveled all the way to Simi Valley, playing a FC United White team to a 4-2 win. Coach Mike Pinan said, “Gabriel Cardenas, Evan Pinan, Martin Rodriguez, Brandon Zacarias all scored. Evan and Brandon scored on penalty shots. Martin and Gabe off of corner kicks with assists from Hairo and Evan.”
The Gryphons 06 Boys team played an older 05 California Wolves team, losing 8-0 in Bakersfield.
The Gryphons 07 Girls team had a weekend off to rest and heal up going into their next round of matches.
Josh Tyree is the Gryphons Club president.
