On Saturday, the 05 Gryphons Girls played a well-fought match against AYSO Santa Clarita. The 05 Gryphons Girls changed up their formation a bit for this game. The Gryphons girls had several opportunities the first half but was just unable to sink one in and finished the half 0-2.
Coach Josh Jelleschitz said, “We started our second half with a new goalie to the team, Jayden Karaba. Within minutes of the second half Hannah Tyree put one in back of the net, putting us up on the board. But Santa Clarita countered back at us throughout the half, placing three more in the net, but not without a fight from our Lady Gryphons. Hannah Tyree fought hard, pressed and never gave up sinking another goal in the back of the net with an assist from Taitlyn Kingsbury crossing it from the left corner. Running out of time in the second half we finish 2-5.”
The coaches were very proud of the girls and the drive they had shown throughout their game on Saturday. They played hard throughout the game and finished well until the final second.
On Sunday, the 05 Gryphons girls team played another game, this time squeezing out a 5-4 win against a scrappy Bakersfield Legacy team. Hannah Tyree and Taitlyn Kingsbury both had two goals each. Bethany Sierra got her first goal of the year in the first half of the game.
The 02 Girls Gryphons team played against the California Valley Wolves from Bakersfield and won their game handily 8-0. Riley Daubert scored a hat trick with 3 goals. Lillian Ledezma added 2 goals and Iliana Ledezma added 2 goals of her own. Maya Farias had her first goal of the season netting in a back post cross in the first half.
“We had two of our starting players out in the game with injuries, one starter feeling under the weather and the rest of the team just stepped up. I had to adjust some players to new positions and they just fit right into the system perfectly. It’s a goal of our team that every player knows what every other position does in the system so that players can be put in any position on the field," said coach Josh Tyree.
The Boys Gryphons 06 team had their first league game of the season on Saturday at the Kern County Soccer PARK against IWVSC out of Ridgecrest, losing 9-2.
“The boys played hard for the entire game. This is our first season with a bunch of new players and we are learning, developing and having fun no matter what our games outcome is," coach Tom Franchere said.
Cian Morgan and Matthew Clifton both scored goals for the Gryphons. Brody Garrity played most of the game in goal making some big saves and Joseph Labit played 15 minutes in goal with a couple saves himself.
The Boy Gryphons 04 team had two games this weekend. They finish their Saturday game against FC United White with a 2-4 loss. Sunday’s game was an even tougher contest with the Boys Gryphons 04 barely losing in a 1-2 contest with AYSO Santa Clarita team.
Coach Mike Pinan said, “The boys are improving each game and we had the shot to win in both contests. The coaches are looking forward to improvement on strengths and weaknesses in practice with the hopes of our first win on the road next week.”
The Girls Gryphons 07 team had a tough game to a really good Central California Aztecs team losing 11-1.
Coach Chesalon Gracian said, “The girls played like a team this weekend. Final score wasn’t great but the girls didn't give up and they proved that by being persistent and putting a point on the board. I was very proud of them and am looking forward to watching them grow more and more as a team throughout the season.”
Kayden Spikerman scored the loan goal for the Gryphons with Madyson Schulze assisting the goal. Ella Schneider was a standout player of the game for the Girls Gryphons 07 team.
The Boys Gryphons 02 team played a Conejo Valley La Galaxy team in Thousand Oaks on Sunday, winning 3-1. Dylan Todd, Luigi Tirado and Harley Alcantara Colin all scoresd for the Gryphons. Luis Sanchez has a dramatic penalty kick save to put the Gryphons on the end of the win. “To travel and win is a such a great achievement," coach Ryan Beauchamp said.
Josh Tyree is president of the Gryphons Club.
