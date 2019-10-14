Power outages in the Tehachapi area and fires south of Tehachapi didn't stop the Gryphons teams from competition in many other cities around Southern California. In speaking with Jenn Michael, of the Tehachapi Youth Football, she remarked, “It is so awesome to see so many local youth traveling to other cities and competing.”
The 02 Gryphons Girls team was tied at the top of the table with the Bakersfield New Image 02 team going into Saturday’s game. The 02 Gryphons Girls started the game with confidence over the soccer ball and handed the Bakersfield New Image 02 team their second loss of the season. The 02 Gryphons Girls won 5-2 on one goal from Maya Farias and four goals from Rachel Miller putting the Gryphons team in the lone spot of first in the table.
Coach Josh Tyree said, “This was our game from the start. We possessed the ball and played really good defense. And our goals came from a team effort passing back interior rather than taking shots from tough angles. It’s something we been working on in practice and it definitely paid off in this game.”
The 02 Gryphons girls win puts them in a great position to go into playoffs as the top seed. Sam Pinan, Olivia Richmond, Lindsey Schultz, Lillian Ledezma and Riley Daubert are playing a really great defensive front and frustrating every team they play.
The 02 Gryphons Boys team had to travel on Sunday to Simi Valley to battle an FC United Inter team. And a battle it was! Luis Sanchez was playing goalie for the Gryphons when he was kicked in the head by an opposing player and had to leave the game while the opposing player received a red card and was ejected from the game. The 02 Gryphons Boys finally got on the board with a goal in the second half from Luigi Tirado which proved to be the winning goal as the match finished 1-0. The 02 Gryphons Boys have an outside chance of winning their league this year if they win their remaining three games as they sit in second place in the table down only one point to the leader.
On Sunday morning, the young 07 Gryphons Girls team traveled to Bakersfield, facing a Futball Foundation team. The Gryphons girls narrowly lost their game 3-1 with the lone goal for the Gryphons coming from Carlee Hensler who scored on a penalty kick.
"The girls played the best I've seen them play this season. They gave it all they had and played a beautiful 1st half keeping it a 0-0 game. 2nd half we came out and got an early goal. But made some minor mistakes which costed us a few goals. Still I am very proud of the way they played!" said Coach Chesalon Gracian.
The 06 Gryphons Boys team is having a really tough season this year playing older 05 teams as there were not enough 06 teams available to make one complete group. The 06 Gryphons Boys team lost 11-0 on Saturday.
The 05 Gryphons Girls team played their game on Sunday morning in Bakersfield. This was the first weekend that the 05 Gryphons girls team didn’t play one game on Saturday and one game on Sunday.
Coach Josh Jelleschitz commented on Saturday’s 5-3 loss: “Our Ladies played a well fought match today. Although we lost today our Ladies came out the better team. We had some interesting battles and at times it felt as though we played a 12th man, but our Ladies fought through it. We are ready to move forward and sharpen our skills for next week.”
Hannah Tyree, Madilyn Schneider and Sophie Schulstad all scored for the Gryphons team.
The 04 Gryphons Boys team played in Santa Clarita on Saturday losing 7-0 while playing down players on the field.
Josh Tyree is the Gryphons Club president.
