It was another weekend of competitive soccer for many of the Gryphons teams. The Gryphons Girls 05 team and the Gryphons Boys 04 team both had games on Saturday and Sunday.
The Gryphons Boys 04 team’s Saturday game was played against a scrappy Bakersfield Blades Phoenix team with the Gryphons Boys 04 winning 2-1. Patrick Scilone and Ervey Rodriguez Benitez scored for the Gryphons. The Gryphons Boys 04 then played the Santa Clarita AYSO United Blue team on Sunday in a late afternoon game losing 6-0. The refereeing of this game was very inconsistent in comparison to past games and it really frustrated a Gryphons Boys 04 team that was coming off of a win.
The Gryphons Girls 05 team played their first game of the weekend against a Bakersfield LA Galaxy White team winning 3-1. Hannah Tyree scored two goals being assisted by Taitlyn Kingsbury and Madilyn Schneider. Giselle Cardenas scored in the first half from an assist from Hannah Tyree’s free kick. Reagan Rodriguez played really strong on defense which was very close to closing the game in a shutout. Sunday’s game was a very different outcome playing a much faster and stronger Bakersfield LA Galaxy Blue team losing 8-0.
Coach Josh Jelleschitz said about Sunday’s loss, “We struggled today, but just as much as we learn from winning we learn from losing. We will learn from this move on and battle back.”
The Gryphons Girls 02 team won their Saturday game 4-2 with the Gryphons Girls controlling the game from the starting whistle. Chloe Richmond, Riley Daubert, Lillian Ledezma and Tyller Hensler all scored for the Gryphons.
“Our defense which was controlled by Sam Pinan and Olivia Richmond is really playing well,” added Coach Josh Tyree.
The Gryphons Girls 07 team traveled to Lancaster playing a Lightning team to a 4-0 loss. The Gryphons Girls 07 team has really been improving week after week considering this year is most players first year playing in a competitive soccer league.
"Working out the kinks that accompany building a group of athletes into a successful Gryphon's team. Patience, determination and faith," assistant coach David Goodell said.
The Gryphons Boys 06 team played their Saturday game against a Dynamo 06 team losing 12-0.
The Gryphons Boys 02 team had a much-needed break this weekend with no games being able to practice and heal up some injuries.
The Gryphons teams will continue their seasons next weekend with most games being played at the Kern County Soccer Park near Hart Park in Bakersfield.
Josh Tyree is the Gryphons Club president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.