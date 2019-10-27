Traveling weekend after weekend to various cities and sometimes twice a weekend can really take a toll on life after soccer and on the players' body and mentality. The Gryphons team completed their eighth week of soccer this weekend with some wins and some losses.
The Gryphons 02 Girls team is coming into really good form and playing some of the best soccer Tehachapi has seen from high school age girls in awhile. The Gryphons 02 girls won six games straight coming into Saturday’s match and that streak didn’t come to a stop. The Gryphons 02 Girls team won in a shutout 7-0. Rachel Miller scored four goals in the game one, coming from a cross coming from Iliana Ledezma with Miller placing a side volley on the ball out of the air and into the back of the net. Maya Farias added a goal of her own with an assist from Lillian Ledezma. And Kailey Kolesar scored two fantastic goals also. Sam Pinan and Mickaela Tyree played some of the best all around soccer during the game.
Coach Josh Tyree said, “We are trying to peak going into the high school season and based on Saturday’s play we are getting close.”
The Gryphons 05 girls team also played on Saturday in Bakersfield, winning their game 4-1 against a Bakersfield Legacy club team. The Gryphons 05 girls team got their win with no substitutes on the bench and fielding the pitch with 11. Taitlyn Kingsbury scored two goals with assists from Hannah Tyree. Kate Backhaus scored on a back post finisher and Giselle Cardenas crushed a right foot shot into the back of the net. The Gryphons 05 girls have two more games to complete their fall season.
Coach Josh Jelleschitz said, “I am proud of the way these 11 came together, playing in positions they don’t normally play. But they assisted each other, communicated with each other and assured each other they would get through this together as a team.”
The Gryphons 02 Boys had two games over the weekend. Saturday’s game resulted in a 3-1 victory for the boys. The Gryphons 02 Boys team went down early 1-0 in the game to a Lancaster Lightning team. But Jaden Beauchamp, Harley Alcantara Colin and Luigi Tirado all netted goals of their own to claim victory. Sunday’s game was the exact opposite of what the Gryphons 02 Boys wanted, losing 5-0. The Gryphons 02 Boys just couldn’t find the back of the net even on a penalty kick. The New Image club team pounced on the Gryphons' failures to score and soundly won the game. The Gryphons 02 Boys team has one more game on Nov. 10 in Oxnard to conclude their fall season.
The Gryphons 04 Boys team traveled to Lancaster on Sunday to face an Antelope Valley Arsenal team. The Gryphons 04 Boys team finished the first half losing 2-1 and in the second half pressed really hard for the tying goal. This allowed their opponent opportunities to counterattack and ultimately win the game 5-1.
The Gryphons 07 Girls team also traveled to Lancaster to face an Antelope Valley team. The Gryphons 07 Girls lost 3-0. Coach Derek Demus said, “We were short of some players due to illness, injuries and other commitments. We had to have some players in positions they were not use to playing but it showed them how important it is to be comfortable with the ball. It is encouraging to know that they are able to play various positions.“ For the first year of competitive soccer, these Gryphons 07 girls are doing really well.
The Gryphons 06 Boys team again had to play against an 05 Boys team from Bakersfield abd lost 12-0. 07 Boys and 06 Boys comprise the Gryphons 06 Boys team and playing against a Bakersfield team of all 05 players is very difficult.
Josh Tyree is the Gryphons Club president.
