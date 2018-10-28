Heritage Oak’s junior varsity athletes performed strong at the Jim White Invitational cross-country meet at McFarland High School on Oct. 25.
Out of 67 competitors representing 10 schools, Heritage Oak’s own Adam Whitney placed seventh in the 5,000 meter boys JV race with the team placing sixth overall.
The last race of the season for the Knights will be the Kern County Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Hart Park in Bakersfield.
Amy Applegate is a parent at Heritage Oak School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.