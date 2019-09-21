Tehachapi’s Heritage Oak School, along with other Kern County schools, participated in a cross-country meet at Independence High School in Bakersfield on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The event included a freshmen/sophomore girls and boys race, a junior varsity girls and boys race, and a 5,000-meter varsity girls and boys race. We are proud of all of our runners who participated in this meet.
Chloe Drehsen performed exceptionally well, finishing 6th in her frosh/soph race out of 28 participants. In the varsity bodys race, our own Alex Gohr received 25th place out of 73 participants. They're looking forward to representing our school and town at the next cross-country meet for the Wolf Pack Invitational in Bakersfield.
Amy Applegate is the marketing director at Heritage Oak School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.