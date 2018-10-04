High temperatures didn’t stop Tehachapi’s Heritage Oak cross-country team from competing strong at the Wasco Invitational on Sept. 26.
Individual medals were awarded to the first 20 athletes to complete the race. For the junior varsity 5,000 meter race, Heritage Oak’s team finished fourth overall with their students Alex Gohr, Adam Whitney and David Warrick receiving first, third, and 18th place respectively out of 62 competitors.
Heritage Oak’s Chloe Drehsen earned a 15th place medal for the 5,000 meter junior varsity girls race.
The team's next race will be the Rebel Invite at Lake Ming on Saturday, Oct. 13.
Amy Applegate is a parent at Heritage Oak School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.