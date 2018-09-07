Heritage Oak (Tehachapi’s Christian school) had its first cross-country meet at McFarland High School on Sept. 1.
The junior varsity boys did exceptionally well, placing second in the overall race out of 10 schools. There were also four Heritage Oak athletes out of 343 total entries who earned individual medals: Alex Gohr (4th), Adam Whitney (6th), David Warrick (9th) and Chloe Drehsen (15th).
Heritage Oak School offers extracurricular activities including cross-country, mountain biking, and a rifle and pistol team.
