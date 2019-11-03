Catrina Hibbard eyes a forehand at the CIF South Area Tournament held at Garces Memorial High School.
Hibbard, the No. 6 seed, recorded a default win over Nelley Guadamuz from South in the first round and a 6-0, 6-4 win over Sydney Carrieri from Bakersfield Christian in the second round. Hibbard ended the tournament by falling a hard-fought three-set match to No. 3 seed Aleyna Young from Centennial in the round-of-eight, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.
