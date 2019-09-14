The Highland Scots scored on nearly every offensive possession, taking advantage of a porous Tehachapi defense while cruising to a 48-15 victory Friday night at Scotland Yard.
The Warriors (0-4), once again struggled keeping their opponents out of the end zone, allowing long drives, big plays and missing coverage assignments as the Scots became the third team in four games to score over 40 points against Tehachapi. The Warriors have failed to hold an opponent to fewer than 34 points this season during their 0-4 start.
Highland scored first in the game, capping a 76-yard drive on their first possession with an eight-yard run on a counter play by Khyle Steward. The Warriors blocked the extra point attempt and responded themselves on offense, driving 70 yards before Zach King scored from three-yards out to tie the game at six after Tehachapi’s extra point was blocked as well.
With the quarter winding down, Highland hit their first big play of the game when AJ Cleveland connected with Chris Gutierrez for a 52-yard touchdown pass. The Scots converted on the two-point attempt for a 14-6 lead. The night then took an even more difficult turn as Trent Adams, Tehachapi’s top offensive threat and defensive cornerback, left the game with an apparent ankle injury on the ensuing kickoff return.
This would be a sign of things to come for Tehachapi in the second frame as the Scots added four more touchdowns starting with a 15-yard touchdown run on a third down and goal from Joey Vidal, followed by touchdown passes of 50 yards, seven yards and 20 yards. Gutierrez caught the first while Nick Salas hauled in the TD grabs from seven and 20 yards as the Scots led 41-6 at halftime.
Despite the return of starting quarterback Jacob Tye, the Tehachapi offense struggled to move the ball, and after their first-quarter touchdown, wouldn’t score again until late in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard field goal that answered another long 80-yard touchdown drive by the Scots. Tehachapi managed their second touchdown of the game as time expired when Tye connected with Braden Batson for a nine-yard touchdown pass.
The Warriors will return home on Friday night hosting Garces in the annual battle for the Ogilvie Trophy, named after former Garces and Tehachapi head coach Gary Ogilvie. Varsity kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. There will be a Warrior Boosters pregame tailgate barbecue at the southern edge of the stadium near the JMS softball fields starting at 4:30 p.m. Ticket packages include $15 for dinner and game ticket, or $10 for dinners that include hamburger or hotdog, chips, drink and dessert. The event is presented by Walmart and the THS Warrior Boosters.
Junior Varsity:
Highland 41, Tehachapi 0
Tehachapi is now 0-4 on the junior varsity season.
Freshmen Indians:
Highland 22, Tehachapi 0
The Indians dropped to 2-2 on the season with the loss. They return to action Thursday night hosting Garces at Tehachapi High School at 5 p.m.
