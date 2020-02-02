The Jacobsen eighth grade girls did a special tribute to one of basketball's all-time great players, Kobe Bryant, by putting his and his daughter Gianna's (a great youth player just like these great eighth grade ladies on our JMS team) initials and numbers on their shoes and dedicating their game against Edison to Kobe and Gianna. Scoring lines were not available, but the girls were very dominant against Haven Drive, moving the ball really well and playing excellent defense.
Eighth grade boys scoring line was not available, but the team went 1-2 over the last two weeks, with a win over Edison (some players, including Michael Sipes, scored their first points of the season), and losses to Murray and Haven Drive. Against Haven Drive, the boys got off to a very slow start against a very good 3-point shooting team. But in the second half they had a furious comeback, went to a full-court press and cut the large lead down to single digits, even though they ended up losing the game.
Seventh grade girls have been dominating much of their competition this season.
Against Murray (Ridgecrest), they won 20-15 with Torres scoring 7 points, Hederbaumer-3, Walden-2, Korrey-2, Loken-2, Harris-2, Snyder-2.
Playing Edison, the girls won 29-16 with Jaime Neaderbaumer scoring 11, and Riley 8 (the rest of the scoring line was not available).
Versus Haven Drive, the girls pitched a shutout with a whopping 43-0 win. Needless to say all the girls were able to score and played great defense.
Seventh grade boys went 3-1 during that two-week stretch, with the only loss to a very good Murray team by 2 points, 34-32. Anthony Cerbantez was the high scorer against Murray with 12 points, Kolesar with 8, Jackson-6, Valdez-4, and Sipes-2.
Against Edison the Bulldogs won 34-14 with Gabe Sipes putting in a team high 7, Cerbantez and Pitt chipping in 6, Jackson and Valdez-4, Dyer-3, Michael and Brooks-2.
Playing El Tejon the Bulldogs were victorious 37-23 with Gabe Sipes scoring 9, Cerbantez-8, Brooks-6, Jackson-4, Kolesar and Cyr-3.
Against Haven Drive the seventh grade boys won their third game in a row, are 6-2 overall, and are currently undefeated at 4-0 in League play. Gabe Sipes led the team with 12 points, getting some great passes from Devin Jackson along the way. Cerbantez, Pitt and Hayden Michael all had 6, Mason Cyr, Warner, Jackson each had 4, Brooks-3, Davis-3, and Valdez-2.
The Bulldogs are playing away at Wallace (Kernville) Monday, Feb. 3, with the seventh grade girls starting at 3:45. Go on a road trip, a scenic drive and come out and support them. The teams have five regular season games left and then the Kern County Championships.
Darrel Sipes is the parent of a seventh and eighth grade Bulldog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.