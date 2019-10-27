The Jacobsen Middle School 6th-7th grade volleyball team just completed an outstanding season with a deep run in the Bear Mountain League Volleyball Tournament. The Bulldogs, who posted a 6-3 record during the regular season, went on a tear Saturday, defeating highly-seeded and previously undefeated teams, on their way to a thrilling championship game.
It all started Saturday morning, in the Frazier Mountain High School gym, with an opening round match against a scrappy Fairfax team. Despite trailing in both sets, the Bulldogs rallied, and pulled out a thrilling 25-23, 25-23 come-from-behind victory. Next up was a match with #4-seed Lincoln Middle School. Despite dropping the first set by a close 25-22 score, Jacobsen came roaring back, fueled by strong team serving, and took the second and third sets by scores of 25-14 and 15-6, to propel themselves into the semifinals.
The Bulldogs next draw was undefeated top-seed and tournament host El Tejon, who had beaten the Bulldog squad twice during the regular season. Jacobsen came out swinging, again serving and returning serve exceptionally well, to take a hard-earned 25-17 first set win. The Bulldogs then proceeded to take an 18-9 lead in the next set, only to see it evaporate on 12 unanswered service points from El Tejon, to trail 21-18. Managing to regain their composure, the never-say-die Bulldogs fought their way to a heart-stopping 27-25 win, to hand El Tejon their first loss of the season, and reach the championship game against Mountain View Middle School.
The Jacobsen squad continued their winning ways with a hard-fought 25-19 opening set win. Mountain View would not go easily, however, rallying back for a second set 25-18 win, forcing a third and deciding game. Alas, the Bulldogs' tournament run would come to an end, thanks to a tough service game from their opponent, dropping a 15-4 decision and ending their season with a hard-earned 2nd place trophy, and a 9-4 overall season mark.
The Bulldogs season lineup consisted of Simon Askins, Morgan Chambers, Sophia Garcia, Ellison Gardner, Presley Gardner, Kayden Killingsworth, RyLee Knight, Annie Loken, Madeleine Martinez, Lacey Murray, Isabel Ortiz, Koree Rodden, Malaya Westbrook, and team managers Grace VanOstrand and Kendall Williams. They were ably led by first-year head coach Val Bowman, assisted by Debbie Van Sickle and Erin Dyer. Congratulations to all for making this such an outstanding season.
Paul Askins is a team parent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.