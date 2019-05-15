Jacobsen Middle School had 25 kids who qualified for Northern Section Area Meet held at Liberty High School, and we did well.
Our youth boys 4x100 relay earned third with a 51.60 (Jacob Betancourt, Ryan Wilson, Christian Morse and Cameron VanOstrand). Ryan Wilson got fourth in the youth 1500, with a time of 5:05.9. Alyssa Mesa got fourth in the intermediate 100m, with a time of 14.5.
The team did very well in field events: Alexis Delano got second in the intermediate shot put, 23’5½”, and second in discus, 60’2”. Alyssa Mesa got second in intermediate high jump, 4’2”, and third in discus, 53’. Amelia Webb got fourth in midget high jump, 3’10”, and Grant Warner got fourth in midget high jump, 4’0”. Christian Morse got second in youth shot put, 38’11”. Iven Sandholdt got second in intermediate high jump, 4’10”, and he got third in triple jump, 31’3”. Also, Mason Holden got third in intermediate high jump, 4’2”.
From this meet, nine kids qualified for the Kern County Championships at Liberty.
Christian Morse got third in youth shot put, 37’1”. Grant Warner got third in midget high jump, 4’4”. Alexis Delano got third in intermediate shot put, 23’1”, and second in Discus, 60’11”. Mason Holden got fourth in intermediate high jump, 4’0”. Iven Sandholdt got third in intermediate high jump, 4’8”, and fourth in triple jump, 30’9”.
From here, four team members qualified for the final meet, the Fresno Valley Championships of Central California. Grant Warner got third in midget high jump, 4’6” (his personal record). He was up against 17 other high jumpers. He did fantastic!
Alexis Delano got second in intermediate discus, 62’1/2” (her personal record), and sixth in shot put, 23’6”.
Iven Sandholdt got fourth in intermediate high jump, 4’10”, and seventh in triple jump, 30’11½”.
Christian Morse got 7th in youth shot put, 37’3”.
Amy Lang coaches the JMS track and field team.
