The Jacobsen Middle School track and field team competed this season at the Northern Area Junior Olympics, Northern Section Meet, Kern County Championships and the Central Valley Championships.
The team started with 60 kids for first meet, 40 kids at the second, nine kids for the third, and seven kids for Valley.
Jacobsen's girls and boys took first place in the team divisions at the Northern Area Junior Olympics meet.
Among the other results:
Carli Trillo got 3rd place in triple jump at the Central Valley championships with a JMS school record jump of 30’1”.
Karla Carrasco ran in the 200m, where she got eighth place at the Central Valley meet.
Bethany Sierra got sixth in her high jump, with a jump of 4’0”, at the Central Valley meet.
Claire Shadduck also competed at this meet and got eighth in her 200m.
Ethan Korhonen ran the 800m and got 12th, and Brayden Steele ran the 3000m and got 11th at the Central Valley meet.
This is a huge meet with all the Central California counties represented. So the kids did well.
Amy Lang coaches the JMS track and field team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.