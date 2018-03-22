The Jacobsen Middle School Track team is up and running.
We are looking forward to another great season, with many returners from last year, and a lot of hopeful new talent. We have 65 athletes in sixth, seventh and eighth grade this year.
Our first meet is the Desert Area Junior Olympics in Ridgecrest an April 7. This is our qualifier for the Bakersfield and county meets, which all lead to the Valley Championships in Fresno in May.
Amy Lang is a teacher and coach at Jacobsen Middle School.
