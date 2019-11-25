Another exciting edition of Jacobsen Middle School basketball is upon us! When the weather gets cold there is nowhere better to be than a basketball gym. And while the Tehachapi Warriors have already started games (go watch them, it'll be great), the Bulldogs have their first game on Dec. 5.
The boys have a home against Tropico (Rosamond) with 7th grade at 3:30 p.m. and 8th grade immediately following. The girls teams will be starting at approximately the same time away at Tropico.
Here is the list of boys who worked hard in the offseason and at tryouts to make the team and proudly have their names posted "up on the wall" of the gym (the same gym where most readers played when it was the high school)!
8th grade:
Coach: Mike Heckathorn
Joshua Borst
Mike Jones
Kayde Mailory
Guage Phillips
Michael Sipes
Alexis Vazquez
Austin Degerolami
Ian Liles
Ben Marks
Jacob Root
Kaleb Songer
Liam Willey
Alex Young
7th-6th grade:
Coach: Larry Skaggs
Anthony Cerbantez
Dylan Valdez
Bronson Davis
Hayden Michael
Gabriel Sipes
Devin Jackson
Carter Kolesar
Wayde Brooks
Kenny Pitt
Grant Warner
Mason Cyr
Thadeus Dyer
Liam Smith
These are your 2019-2020 Jacobsen Middle School boys basketball players. They have been working for a couple of weeks already and you would do well to spend your cold months this winter in a well-lit gymnasium, with the sound of squeaky sneakers and the whistles of the referee (give them a break they are just trying to do a hard job that you're obviously not willing to do), the cheers of the fans, and the buzzer going off as many a Bulldog hits an "at the buzzer" game winner.
Do your best to make all the home games this year because as we all know the one game you miss will be the best one! But either way, come and shake people's hands, socialize, ask the visiting team's parents how their season is going. clap and cheer when they win, and be a part of the local community. Don't just live in the community, be a part of it.
Go Bulldogs!
Darrel Sipes is a parent of 2 boys basketball players.
