Heritage Oak’s Knights did exceptionally well at the Rebel Invite at Lake Ming in Bakersfield on Saturday, Oct. 13.
Four of the JV boys and four of the JV girls placed in the top 15 with Alex Gohr placing second and Chloe Drehsen placing fifth. No other Tehachapi school placed in the JV race.
These teams are performing strong this season and representing the school and Tehachapi well. Their next cross-country meet will be on Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Jim White Invitational at McFarland High School.
Amy Applegate is a parent at Heritage Oak School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.