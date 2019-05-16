Tehachapi High School’s JV softball team went undefeated with a 12-0 league record. The Lady Braves faced Independence, West, Golden Valley and Ridgeview.
“This softball season has been one of the best," co-captain Kennedy Jackson said. "It has given me a sisterhood with every player on the team. We worked hard for our accomplishments and couldn’t have done it without our coaches.”
The Lady Braves also attended a tournament hosted by Centennial High School. They went on to defeat Liberty 5-3, Arvin 23-2 and Independence 10-0. They met Stockdale in the championship game just falling short with a final score of 3-6.
“This year’s softball season was definitely one to remember. We wouldn’t have had such a great season without the awesome players and coaches. I’m so happy to have been a part of it,” said team captain Gracie Schneider.
The Lady Braves are coached by Tara Graves and Jennifer Keith. Final scorekeepers are Rebekah Sheley and Elizabeth Sheley. Members of the team are: Aleiyah Bryant, Makenna Kephart, Megan Watt, Kennedy Jackson, Makensy Searcy, Abbie Keith, Cami Tiewater, Noelle Johnson, Felicity Snyder, Gracie Schneider, Faith Napier, Jessica Hoyt and Rachael Messineo.
Tara Graves is the THS JV softball coach.
