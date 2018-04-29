The Tehachapi High School junior varsity softball team defeated Stockdale High School 6-3 to win the 20th Annual Centennial JV Softball Tournament at Centennial High School on April 17.
The Centennial Golden Hawks started the scoring in the first inning with two runs off of Tehachapi Braves pitcher Makenna Kephart. The score remained 2-0 in favor of the Hawks until the third inning when left fielder Aleiyah Bryant led off with a single then stole second base. Bryant then scored on a double to center by shortstop Rachael Messineo, who in turn scored on a single by center fielder Lexi Cross. The Braves had tied it up 2-2. Centennial answered in the bottom of the third with a run, making it 3-2 after three innings in favor of the Hawks.
The Braves entered the top of the fourth with a single by Kephart, Bryant was hit by a pitch and first base Kyndall Perkins drew a walk. This drove Centennial's starting pitcher out of the game and set up a bases loaded, no outs situation for Messineo. On the first pitch, she hit a line drive into left center field just out of the reach of the left fielder, scoring two with a stand up double. The Braves, with runners on second and third, continued the offensive onslaught with a single by Cross bringing in two more runs. The Tehachapi Braves led the Centennial Golden Hawks 6-3 after 3 ½ innings.
Kephart, who had a solid pitching performance throughout the tournament, would now face the heart of Centennial's batting order in the bottom of the final inning. The Hawks' first two batters reached base safely, putting the tying run at home plate. Kephart then got the next batter to ground into an unassisted 5-1 double play flawlessly executed by third base Emma Barrett. With the threat minimized, Kephart recorded the final out with a pop out to center fielder Cross, thus securing the victory and the tournament for Tehachapi.
The tournament had started earlier in the day at Frontier High School for Pool Play. The Braves' first opponent would be Frontier High School. Pitcher Kephart held the Frontier Titans to one run, while the Braves were able to put together one strong offensive inning, scoring two runs in the second. Final score: Tehachapi 2, Frontier 1.
The Braves' second game in Pool Play was against opponent Kern Valley High School. Hannah Deaville took the mound against Kern Valley and held KV to three runs with strong defensive support. The Braves' bats came alive once again in the second inning, scoring seven runs on singles by Catcher Gracie Schneidor, Barrett and Deaville and a double by third base Felicity Snyder. Final score: Tehachapi 8, Kern Valley 3.
The Braves found themselves as the No. 1 seed in Pool D at 2-0 as the second round moved over to Centennial High. Tehachapi would face the Pool C winner; Liberty High School, also at 2-0. The Liberty Patriots defeated West High School and Reedley High School to win Pool C.
The Tehachapi offense was once again center stage as the team hit five singles by five different players, two doubles, a triple by designated hitter Tessa Frender and a home run by Bryant. Kephart took the mound for her second appearance in the tournament and pitched a superb one hit shut-out as the Braves defeated the Patriots 10-0.
The Tehachapi Braves are coached by Ruth Pena and Tara Graves. The official scorekeeper is Kim Deaville. Other members of the team are: Madison Beaver, Samantha Cook, Kennedy Jackson, Noelle Johnson, Mackenzie Luper, Faith Napier and Alana Rouston.
Greg Messineo is a parent with the team.
