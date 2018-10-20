The Tehachapi High School JV tennis team ended its season this year with the South Yosemite League Tournament held at Golden Valley High School in Bakersfield, on Monday, Oct. 15.
The doubles team of Sarah Boyd and Sydney Russell took first place.
Six schools sent girls to compete as doubles and singles. The tournament was an all-day affair with some girls playing four games.
This JV Warrior team is made up entirely of first-year players. Coach Amy Lang is pleased with her ladies and the progress all of them have made in the sport this year. The team's assistant coach is Ed Weston.
Jim Boyd is a team parent.
