The Tehachapi High School Warriors golf team traveled to Lemoore for the Division III sectional championships on May 15.
Blake Keesey had a exceptional day and shot a 75, which happened to be not only the lowest score for the Warriors, but also the lowest score of the tournament.
Rhys Artzer was second for the Warriors with a 91. Brett Huisjen continued to improve his game and shot a 93. Casey Wood finish with a score of 114. Thomas Keefe and Andrew Sanchez both completed the round with a final score of 122.
The Warriors finished with a team score of 495, which left them 31 strokes behind sectional champion Bishop High School.
Although this wasn’t our best team score of the year, I am so proud of the boys for not only earning a league championship, but also how they handle themselves on and off the golf course. This was a great group and I’m proud to be associated with all of them. They are all outstanding young men. It was a great season and I am glad to have been part of it.
With a score of 75, Keesey moved on to the Central Section championships as an individual. The sectional championships were held in Madera at the Madera Country Club. Keesey finished the day with a score of 78. It was an exciting day and Keesey made several outstanding shots.
Keesey’s 78 was one shot short of advancing to the Southern California championships. It was heartbreaking for all those who were there to support him and Keesey was justifiably very disappointed. To come one stroke from advancing was a tough pill to swallow.
The fact that Keesey is a senior and he’ll be graduating from Tehachapi High signifies the end of a great high school career. Blake Keesey has been an integral part of the Warrior golf team for the last four years. He has dominated the South Yosemite league with great play and has shown outstanding leadership as the team captain. We will miss him greatly not only as a teammate, but as friend.
Dennis Costa is the THS golf coach.
