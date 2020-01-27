The Lady Warriors remained unbeaten in South Yosemite League play with a pair of wins last week as Tehachapi moves to 10-1 on the season and closes in on another potential league championship.
Playing at home on Tuesday, Jan. 21, Tehachapi cruised past West High School 50-18 as the Lady Warriors led 31-0 at half time. It marks the second time under head coach Jimi Perkins that Tehachapi has held an opponent to fewer than 20 points. Last season the Lady Warriors defeated South 58-17.
The Vikings, who fell to 1-15 overall and 0-5 in league play with the loss, were one of two teams to share the SYL title with Tehachapi last season after a late season upset of Tehachapi, spoiling the Lady Warriors’ outright title hopes.
There would be no upset during this meeting as Tehachapi cruised early behind 15 points and 13 rebounds from Teagan Thurman on 6-of-13 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range. Emily Williams led the rest of the starters with eight points while Irey Sandholt grabbed seven rebounds. With a commanding first-half lead, Tehachapi relied heavily on bench players in the second half. Ashley Neaderboamer added nine points for Tehachapi, who scored just five total points in the fourth quarter with the game already in hand.
On Thursday, Jan. 23, the Lady Warriors improved to 5-0 in SYL play with a 47-36 win at Independence as Tehachapi swept the season series with the Falcons. The Lady Warriors played a slow first quarter and held just an 8-4 lead before scoring 18 in the second and leading 26-18 at the half. Tehachapi’s third quarter would prove to be the difference maker in the contest with a 17-8 scoring advantage that gave them a 43-26 lead.
Independence made one final push in the fourth quarter, holding Tehachapi to just four points but only managing 10 points themselves. Tehachapi had 27 turnovers in the game, which allowed the Falcons to keep it close; however, a few late Falcon three-point attempts also fell just off the mark, which kept the Tehachapi lead in double-digits. The Lady Warriors were led by Thurman’s 21 points and nine rebounds. She was 7-of-14 from the field in the win and also grabbed nine rebounds for Tehachapi. Heaven McDonald continued her increased contributions for the Lady Warriors, scoring 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
Despite the turnovers, Tehachapi did have 19 steals in the contest as their defense continues to be one of their biggest weapons through the first half of SYL play. Tehachapi is the only unbeaten team remaining in the SYL and currently has a two-game lead in the standings over Bakersfield Christian.
The Lady Warriors, however, are embarking on a busy week as they play at Ridgeview on Jan. 27 to make up a weather-postponed game before taking on Bakersfield Christian the next evening at BCHS. Tehachapi will return home this Thursday, hosting Golden Valley. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
