The Tehachapi High School Lady Warriors varsity basketball team held their team awards banquet last week as they honored a historic season which included the school’s first South Yosemite League championship and first-ever win in the CIF state playoffs.
Teagan Thurman was named team MVP while Madi Cotta was awarded defensive player of the year. Emily Williams earned recognition as most improved while Aaleiyah Bryant was awarded the 6th Man award for her contributions off the bench. Irey Sandholt was named most-inspirational player while sophomore Sara Heier earned the Coach’s Award from head coach Jimi Perkins.
The THS Lady Warriors basketball program would like to extend their sincere thanks to all the sponsors who helped support the program’s success this season. Brookfield Renewables helped with the purchase of uniforms, equipment, tournament travel and snack bar supplies. Lehigh Cement donated backpacks and warm-up suits while World Wind and Solar’s charitable donation supplied warm-up shirts, practice jerseys and new basketballs for the program. Albertsons also donated tri-tip for a successful preseason fundraiser.
“It’s community support like this that truly helps develop a successful program in our mountain community,” Perkins said.
