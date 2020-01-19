The Tehachapi Lady Warriors remained unbeaten in South Yosemite League play last week after a 62-42 win at Golden Valley and a postponement of the Jan. 16 contest at Ridgeview due to snow and ice.
Tehachapi improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the SYL following Tuesday night’s win against the Bulldogs. The Lady Warriors built a 33-14 lead at halftime and limited Golden Valley to just seven points in each of the first three quarters. The Bulldogs scored 21 in the 4th after Tehachapi pulled most of the starting lineup.
“We had to battle our emotions again to be able to play,” said head coach Jimi Perkins. “It was a very physical game, the referees let the kids play. I liked the physical style and I encouraged the girls to embrace it.”
Teagan Thurman led Tehachapi with 17 points on 7-of-19 from the field while also leading the squad with 14 rebounds. Aaleiyah Bryant secured a double-double with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end for Tehachapi. Bryant’s increased contributions continue to help the Lady Warriors as league play continues.
“I’m excited about Aaleiyah being a consistent second option for us,” Perkins said. “She’s playing like one of the top five or six players in our league.”
Tehachapi continues to use a deep bench to their advantage as sophomore Ashley Neaderboamer and freshman Laura Lamont played several minutes for Tehachapi. Lamont finished with seven points while Neaderboamer added four points and three rebounds in the win. Heaven McDonald also contributed defensively for Tehachapi, grabbing four rebounds to go along with four points.
The Lady Warriors' scheduled contest at Ridgeview on Jan. 16 was postponed due to the evening snowstorm and will be rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 27. Tehachapi has a split schedule this week, hosting West High on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before starting the second half of SYL play at Independence on Thursday evening.
