The Warriors continued their campaign for back-to-back league championships with another dominating victory on Sept. 19th at Buena Vista Golf Course to go 3-0 in league play. Once again, THS' nearest competitor was BCHS.
The ladies of Tehachapi posted a team score of 287, a 15-shot win over BCHS (302). Independence (319), Golden Valley (339), Ridgeview (364) and West (384) rounded out the competition.
Following the win, Coach Dennis Costa was bullish on the Warriors' future: "It was a beautiful day for golf and our girls took full advantage of it. We had so many incredible shots. They all played so well. Not only did they play well, but they represented Tehachapi High School with class. They made their coach very proud."
Bethany Stainfield conquered her aversion of Par 3 holes with pars on each of the two Par 3's faced, and posted a team best 53. Kira Pankow recorded a 55, Cailee Carlson a 58, Chloe Shadduck a 60 and Jennifer Buchanon a 61 (Buchanon has improved her score in each tournament played). Freshman Kennadee Stilson's score was not used for the Warriors to post the winning score.
Overall, the scores of the team are improving and the gaps are narrowing. Team improvement is likely to make another leap forward as the girls settle down for another week of practice without a tournament scheduled. They will resume play on Oct. 4 at Sundale Country Club in Bakersfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.