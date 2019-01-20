Lady Warriors Golf held its annual awards dinner last week to honor the team for their 2018 League Championship and to dole out multiple individual honors.
Head Coach Dennis Costa attended along with Assistant Coaches Lynnette Brown and Brad Burris. In his remarks, Costa was effusive in his praise for the ladies, commenting that they all behaved with class at every tournament and practice. Brown and Burris were equally emphatic in their praise with Burris, remarking that his time with the team had basically renewed his faith in the future based on how the team comported themselves throughout.
Top honors went to senior team captain and four-year varsity starter Bethany Stainfield, who finished the season with the number one ranking on the team. Stainfield fired her best round of the season in the league finale at North Kern to lead the Warriors in capturing their third league crown in four years. She earned a spot on the All-League team with the third best average in the league.
Costa smiled broadly as he awarded Stainfield the MVP award for the 2018 Lady Warriors Golf Squad. Stainfield is believed to be the first and only player in THS' history to start and play in every tournament since making the varsity squad in her freshman year.
"I will miss these coaches," Stainfield said. "They have been an incredible inspiration for all of us every day."
Kira Pankow also earned numerous awards for her play and attitude. She was the number 4 player on the All-League team and earned the Warrior Award from the coaches. She is only a sophomore and is eagerly looking forward to two more years of high school golf. Her energetic play and attitude were a source of praise.
Freshman Kennadee Stilson snagged the Most Improved award. Sophomore Cailee Carlson and Senior Chloe Shadduck both earned a place on the All-League squad with 9th and 10th places respectively.
Next year's squad will be Costa's youngest one yet. Given his track record, the future looks blindingly bright for THS Lady Warriors Golf.
