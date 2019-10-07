The Tehachapi High School Lady Warriors golf team got a much-needed home match in Bear Valley Springs at Oak Tree Country Club. On a cool day, the Lady Warriors were most familiar with their home course and cool mountain weather, and it showed in their scores.
The home team Warriors took first place in the tournament, outscoring the second-place team by 40 strokes.
The Lady Warriors were led by their number one player, senior Diletta Rocca, who shot a six over par 42. Second place for the Lady Warriors was junior Kira Pankow with a score of 45. Sophomore Kennadee Stilson came in 3rd place with a score of 60 strokes for nine holes. Senior Jennifer Buchanan shot a 61. Finishing out the Warrior six was Olivia Ringle with a 72.
The victory was a confidence booster for the whole team and kept the Lady Warriors in the race for first place. Coach Dennis Costa, Coach Gonzalez and the entire Lady Warriors team would like to thank the staff at Oak Tree Country Club for their generosity, hard work and allowing the team to practice and play at such a beautiful golf course. Go Warriors!
