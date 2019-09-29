The Tehachapi High School Lady Warriors golf team traveled to Kern River golf course for a South Yosemite league golf match on Aug. 29. The temperature in Bakersfield was at around 100 degrees and the Lady Warriors walked the course, with play starting at noon.
Leading the pack for the Lady Warriors was junior Kira Pankow, who shot a 51. Second place saw a three-way tie: Diletta Rocca, Cailee Carlson and Kennadee Stilson each scored a 54 for the front side. Senior Jennifer Buchanan shot a 62 and Olivia Ringle shot a 76. The total for the top five Lady Warriors score was 275. The Warrior total was not enough for a first-place finish; they ended up in second place by three strokes.
One week later the Warriors traveled to Sundale Country Club in Bakersfield. It was an extremely hot and humid day. The temperature got up to 102 and the humidity was preposterous. But the Lady Warriors put up a tremendous fight.
Leading the way for the Lady Warriors was senior Diletta Rocca, who shot a 39, three strokes over par, she recorded seven pars. Second best was Captain Kira Pankow with a 47, her personal best. Third-place finish was sophomore Kennadee Stilson, who recorded a 56 for nine holes. Cailee Carlson finished fourth for the Lady Warriors with a 61. Olivia Ringle shot a 71 and sophomore Allison Ghorbani, participating in her first varsity tournament, shot a 78. The Lady Warrior team score total was 274, once again finishing in second place.
Coach Dennis Costa is extremely proud of this team. They not only persevered through the heat and humidity, but did it with class.
