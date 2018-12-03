The Lady Warriors varsity soccer team unveiled this year’s team on the road against the Roadrunners of Rosamond High School in a pre-season matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 27 with a tough 4-0 loss.
On a windy and chilly night, the Warriors went down 1-0 only moments into the game and were down 3-0 at the half. The second half was a different story for the Warriors as they only gave up one score and managed several shots on goal on the offensive half of the field.
Head coach Tyson Kingsbury remarked: "Unfortunately, we lost, but we are still working through our formations and positions. We started the game sluggishly, but in the second half, we came alive and played like true Warriors and never gave up.”
The Warriors are a young team, having lost many top players to graduation.
“Most of the ladies are just finishing off their club season and are eager to start anew,” Kingsbury said. The coaches are excited to see what the new and old talent have in store.
Next up for the team is a home game scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 against Burroughs High School to be played at Coy Burnett Stadium in Tehachapi.
“We know what we need to work on and are still moving ladies around," Kingsbury said.
Kingsbury is being assisted this year by assistant coaches Josh Jellschitz and Tom Franchere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.