A hundred minutes of hard-fought soccer. That pretty much sums up the game for Tehachapi last Tuesday night when they faced Ridgeview High, a team that was undefeated coming into the match.
With temperatures in the 20s for game night, the Lady Warriors knew they would have to play well to come up with a win. In the first half, both teams played well and fought hard with no score on the board at the half from either team.
In the second half, Tehachapi saw the first goal of the night as Kailey Kolesar drew a foul inside the penalty box while driving toward the goal. The coaches had Rachel Miller take the shot knowing she could make it, which she did, placing it easily into the net.
Unfortunately, shortly thereafter, Tehachapi ended up giving Ridgeview the same opportunity of a penalty kick inside the box which tied up the game. Again, the game went back and forth between the two teams. While going for a goal, Miller was taken down hard by a defender inside Ridgeview's penalty box. Both players were on the ground for a while.
However, once both girls were cleared, the referees gave the penalty to Ridgeview, taking away a chance of a penalty kick. With amazing saves from goalkeeper Lilian Ledezma, the Lady Warriors ended the second half with a tie score of 1-1. This caused the teams to head into overtime.
Ridgeview struck first, keeping them on top and winning the game.
Coach Tyson Kingsbury said of the game, "The girls fought hard tonight and played outstanding." He also added, "It's always tough to lose on your home turf, but we have to move on."
On Thursday, the Lady Warriors traveled away to meet with West High. Tehachapi needed this win to stay in their current league position. Since it was West's was senior night, West came out strong, catching Tehachapi off guard with a quick pair of goals in the first half.
Coach Tyson said, "I don't think the ladies were expecting that."
Typically, when a team is down two goals, it is hard to come back. The Lady Warriors did not let that stop them as Kolesar managed a through pass to Miller, giving a 1-2 score at the half. During the second half, Tehachapi struck first as Taitlyn Kingsbury assisted a pass to Miller, tying for quite a while.
Even though the defense, led by Olivia Richmond, did their best to hold them off, West snuck in a "one on one" with Tehachapi's goalie giving West the win.
On a high note, Miller, a senior ended the season as the leading goal scorer for the South Yosemite league with 20 goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.