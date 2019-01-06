The Lady Warriors traveled to Southern California on Dec. 27 and 28 to compete against teams from the Los Angeles area in the Hart Showcase Tournament.
"I wanted the ladies to play some good teams they have never played before. This was the perfect opportunity for them," said Coach Tyson Kingsbury.
The Warriors ended with a 1-3 record, but gained a tremendous amount of experience playing four games in just two days.
The Warriors lost to Louisville HS (0-7), Cleveland HS (1-3) and North Hollywood HS (2-4). They defeated Burbank HS (2-1). The Warriors competed with a depleted squad.
"Because of Christmas break, we were limited to 14 players due to prior commitments and injuries. The teams we played were all excellent programs from the Los Angeles area. Even though we lost some games, it opened up the ladies' eyes and showed them we can compete at this level," Kingsbury said.
Goals were scored by Leilani Moringlane, Lilian Ledezma (2 goals), Captain Rylee Kingsbury and Juliette Sierra.
Kingsbury was pleased with the efforts of his players: "Every single one of the ladies fought hard throughout and I was very proud of them."
The Warriors will now focus exclusively on their league schedule. BCHS is their first opponent of 2019 with an away game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 9.
