The Warriors had a tough week in back-to-back losses. On Wednesday, Jan. 16, they hosted league best Ridgeview (lost 4-1 - OT) and traveled to West on Friday to take on the Vikings (lost 3-0). Despite the scores, the Warriors were definitely "in" both games and had multiple opportunities to win both games.
Ridgeview, considered the class of the league based on their play so far, came to Coy Burnett Stadium and took to the field in a game played under off and on drizzle and wind. The Warriors played the Wolfpack to a tie (1-1) at the end of regulation, a result which was born of a tenacious defense and a spectacular blast from the right wing by Leilani Moringlane. The statistics didn't lie: THS had 8 shots on goal compared to 21 for RHS. The wall succumbed in OT: THS had 2 shots to RHS' 8 shots.
Coach Tyson Kingsbury said: "The score did not reflect how the ladies played last night. Ridgeview is the top team this year and the ladies stepped up their game and played their hearts out. We had perfect weather for mountain soccer. Due to injuries, we were forced to switch some players' positions. I was proud of every single lady out there last night. I also want to thank the fans who stayed out there in the weather and cheered our team along."
The loss to WHS was also tough to swallow. The offense was perpetually frustrated in multiple attempts (18 shots, 3 corners and 7 penalty kicks). The Vikings capitalized on breakaways to post 2 goals late in the second half to win.
Kingsbury said: "Again, this score did not reflect how the team played. West caught us by surprise and then held onto their lead. West had two perfectly executed goals that couldn't be stopped. We had plenty of opportunities, but just couldn't finish. Defender Riley Daubert had an excellent game. The final minute of the game was a big scare for us when West's forward collided with our goalkeeper, Bethany Stainfield, causing an injury." (The WHS player earned a yellow card for the play.)
The Warriors have a week at home for their next two contests: Wednesday, Jan. 23 (Independence) and Friday, Jan. 25 (BCHS).
"We are five games into league play with five to go," Kingsbury said. "Now is the time when the ladies need to dig deep and want it more than ever."
