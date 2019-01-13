The Lady Warriors opened the heart of the regular league season last week with split results. After a stirring domination of BCHS on Jan. 9, they fell to Golden Valley on Friday.
The Warriors walked out of BCHS Stadium Jan. 9 with a 3-0 victory. The game was a testament to a ferocious defense, which was tested repeatedly in the first half. Despite BCHS' relentless attack, the Warriors' defensive front of Captain Olivia Richmond, Soleil McCaleb, Riley Daubert and Iliana Ledezma kept BCHS scoreless. On the night, BCHS shot on the Warriors 19 times. Goalkeeper Bethany Stainfield was busy in the first half, recording multiple saves on her way to a "clean sheet" for the game.
At the end of the half, Rachel Miller struck with a blast that went through the legs of the BCHS goalkeeper to put the Warriors up 1-0 at the half. Miller poured it on in the second half with two more perfectly placed goals for the coveted "hat trick." The game was a solid team effort that overcame multiple questionable calls and non-calls by the referees.
Coach Tyson Kingsbury was effusive in his praise for the team: "Last night was wet and muddy, but that didn't stop the ladies....It was 1-0 at the half and I told the ladies not to let up. BCHS was going to come after us. The second half was brutal with a lot of pushing and shoving and a lot of missed calls."
Kingsbury singled out Miller's hat trick and the play in goal: "Stainfield had one of her best games of the year."
The Warriors played their first home game of 2019 on Friday night against Golden Valley. GVHS scored fairly early in the first half and that seemed to spark the Warriors' offense into action. The night was replete with multiple shots on goal by the Warriors, but the scoreboard remained blank for the Warriors until Lillian Ledezma's goal tied the game at 1-1. Ultimately, the tie was broken by a far post zinger by GVHS with very little time left on the clock. That score was the last, and the Warriors fell 2-1.
Kingsbury said: "We went into last night's game knowing it was going to be tough. It was a well-matched game, but we were able to keep it in their half of the field for most of the game. Ledezma struck a perfectly executed through ball into the top corner. We had a lot of shots, but were unable to put it in. The ladies fought hard and are looking forward to a rematch."
The Warriors are now 1-2 in league play, a record that doesn't reflect the aggression and teamwork they have shown thus far. This team is playing with the cohesiveness of a much more seasoned squad. The passing has progressed remarkably from game to game.
The Warriors will be back in Coy Burnett Stadium to face Ridgeview on Wednesday, Jan. 16, and travel to West on Friday, Jan. 18.
