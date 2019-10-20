Volleyball recorded a pair of South Yosemite League victories this past week, securing a 23-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-18 win over Independence and a 25-15, 25-14, 25-22 victory over Golden Valley.
Tehachapi (24-7; 6-2 SYL) was led by Meagan Williams against Independence, recording a team-high 12 kills and five blocks.
Other leaders in the game against Independence included Irey Sandholdt (nine kills, four aces, six digs, three blocks), Aubrey Murray (five kills), Aubree Dees (five kills, three aces, five digs, 18 assists), Abbie Jaster (five kills, three blocks) Mary Teare (four kills), Livy Gonzales (three aces), Christine Dieken (two aces, 17 assists) and Kennedy Artzer (five digs).
Against Golden Valley, standout performances came from Sandholdt (eight kills, two aces), Murray (eight kills), Williams (seven kills, two aces), Jaster (four kills), Teare (three kills), Dees (three kills, two aces, four digs, 16 assists), Annika Booker (three kills), Dieken (two aces, 10 assists), Kylie Stowers (three blocks), Artzer (five digs) and Kiylee Moody (three digs).
Tehachapi also had a match against Bakersfield Christian this past week, but fell in the contest 25-20, 25-20, 25-16. With the victory, the Eagles (23-5; 8-0 SYL) will in all likelihood secure an undefeated league title with only two games remaining in the regular season.
It will be the 10th-straight league title for BCHS (eight in the South Sequoia League and the last two in the South Yosemite League). The last time Bakersfield Christian failed to win a league championship in varsity volleyball was during the 2009 season, when they took second place to Tehachapi in the SSL.
Mountain Volleyball will conclude the regular season this Tuesday, Oct. 22, in an away contest against Golden Valley and this Thursday, Oct. 24 at home against West (senior night). Both matches will start at 6:15 p.m.
2019 South Yosemite League Standings – Varsity Girls Volleyball
Bakersfield Christian – 8-0 (23-5 overall)
Tehachapi – 6-2 (24-7 overall)
Independence – 4-4 (17-10-1 overall)
Ridgeview – 3-5 (10-14-1 overall)
West – 3-5 (10-14-1 overall)
Golden Valley – 0-8 (1-22-1 overall)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.