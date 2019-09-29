Tehachapi won their second pre-season tournament of the season this past month, defeating six teams in straight sets to win the Ridgeview Tournament in Bakersfield.
Tehachapi (19-6; 1-1 SYL) defeated South (25-18, 25-12), Woodlake (25-16, 25-11), Shafter (25-12, 25-11), Shafter again (25-6, 25-12) and Ridgeview (25-21, 25-7) before taking down McFarland (25-10, 25-12) in the tournament final.
Aubrey Murray led the team with 29 kills and 14 blocks, followed by Meagan Williams (27 kills, nine blocks), Irey Sandholdt (23 kills, 12 digs), Aubree Dees (57 assists, 15 aces, 13 kills), Christine Dieken (45 assists, 13 aces) and Abbie Jaster (14 kills, 10 blocks).
Other standouts included America Teare with 14 kills, Kylie Stowers with six kills and six digs and Annika Booker with five digs and four aces.
After the tournament concluded, Mountain Volleyball started their South Yosemite League season, defeating Independence (25-20, 25-18, 25-16) and falling to Bakersfield Christian (25-10, 25-19, 25-19) this past week.
Statistical leaders in the win over Independence was Williams (nine kills, eight blocks), Sandholdt (eight kills, 12 digs), Murray (eight kills, six blocks), Teare (six kills, three blocks), Jaster (seven blocks), Livy Gonzales (five digs), Stowers (seven digs) and Dees (30 assists).
Tehachapi will continue their SYL schedule this week with a pair of home contests against Golden Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and Ridgeview on Thursday, Oct. 3 Both matches will start at 6:15 p.m. in the THS gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.