The Lady Warriors varsity softball team competed against the East High Blades on Monday, March 19. The Warriors started off in the first inning against the Blades with a 2-0 lead. The Blades fought back into the second inning with a strong defense against the Warriors.
Junior Meghan Daffern had a strong at bat, hitting a double and sophomore Sierra Brown also hit a double, bringing in Daffern in to score a run for Tehachapi in the top of the third inning. The Blades came out into the bottom of the third ready to show their bats and determination with several great hits and laid down a bunt to push them in the lead 6-3 against the Warriors.
With the Warriors down by 3 runs, they came back in the top of the fourth with Ashley McIrvin hitting a double, Kristen Burgeis a single and Erin Askins sacrificing an out to bring in 2 runs. The Warriors were not finished; in the fifth inning the Warriors kept the momentum going. The Blades hit a batter and walked another, giving Brown the opportunity to hit another double and bring in 2 runs. Sophomore Maleena Davis laid down a bunt to bring in Brown for another run. Senior Anabell Carroll had an RBI, and East walked in another run.
The Warriors' defense was strong, preventing the Blades from scoring in the bottom of the fifth with out at 2nd and a double play with McIrvin and Askins with the Warriors' 3-run lead. The Warriors came out even stronger in the sixth inning with Deanna Hammer, Brown, Maddy Peel, McIrvin with a double, Burgeis having an RBI, Davis stealing home and Carroll hitting a double with an RBI, all making it on base with Askins also having an RBI, bringing the Warriors in the lead at the top of the 6th.
At the top of the seventh inning, the Warriors finished off the game, with Peel laying down a bunt to bring in a run. At the bottom of the inning, the Warriors stayed solid in their defense, ending the game with final score Warriors on top 15-8.
Melissa Davis is a parent of a player on the team.
