On July 30, during our Tuesday afternoon Men’s League at Oak Tree Country Club, one particular match had Bob Bonino playing against Carl Brooks. Upon reaching the 127 yard 11th hole, Bonino stepped up to the tee box with an 8 iron and proceeded to knock it in the hole for his second career hole in one.
After the shouting and high fives settled down, it was Brooks' turn to hit.
Brooks steps up and flushes his pitching wedge, and guess what, his ball finds the bottom of the cup for his first recorded hole in one. Unbelievable!
Bonino wasn’t sure if he had bought into the hole in one insurance that we have through the Golf Shop, but Brooks knew he had bought in, so somebody was going to win a lot of money to help defer the bar bill that he was going to incur. But Bonino called the golf shop and discovered that he had bought in, winning him hundreds of dollars.
After play, when the word got out on what had happened, the beer did flow.
After checking with the National Golf Foundation's Hole In One Registry, the odds of this happening with players of this handicap range falls at about 17 million to one! Unbelievable!
Congratulations to both golfers on this amazing feat. If I were you, I would probably think about purchasing some lottery tickets.
Duane Gore is the PGA Golf Professional at the Bear Valley Springs Association.
