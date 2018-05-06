Every now and then a Lion has to show who is the king of the jungle; we did that the weekend of April 28 and 29 and we will continue to do so.
First, 10 Lion Heart MMA kids competed in their first Jiu Jitsu tournament on Saturday and and all won in their brackets, bringing home 10 medals as well as a team trophy overall.
A few Lion Heart MMA adults competed and all won in their brackets as well. Chase Harvey and Jerry Wehust chose to go up in weight and compete in the absolute division, and both submitted their opponents to battle for first place.
Courtny Meister and Chase Harvey both competed again on Sunday and came out victorious there as well.
All together 17 medals were brought home to Tehachapi and a team trophy. We are so proud of all their hard work and are getting ready for the next one.
Richie Meister is owner of Lion Heart MMA.
