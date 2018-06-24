Chase Harvey, a fighter for Tehachapi's Lion Heart Mixed Martial Arts, competed in his first fight June 9 and defeated his opponent in a comeback third round by a technical knockout.
Harvey, 18, fought at the Visalia Convention Center, according to an email from Richie Meister, owner of Lion Heart MMA.
Kids and adults from Lion Heart MMA also competed at a jiu jitsu tournament in downtown Los Angeles this past weekend, Meister said.
Lion Heart MMA is the only MMA gym in Tehachapi and offers classes throughout the week and special hours on weekends.
For more information, call 661-805-2236. The gym is located at 20424 W. Valley Blvd.
