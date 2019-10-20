Ten racers from Tehachapi's growing BMX scene took the long drive to Bellflower BMX to compete in the USA BMX California State Championships on Sept. 21.
First each racer had to compete in at least four state qualifier events located at tacks throughout California during the year. Of the 10 riders to compete at State Finals, eight were able to bring home a top 10 plate, including three riders who clinched the coveted top spot, No. 1 in the state. They are Brittney Ireland #1 21-30 Woman's Cruiser; Sydney Howard #1 16-year old's Intermediate (Boys and Girls Combined) and Jeremy Ireland #1 26-35 Intermediate.
Each rider who received a top 10 number plate will be able to race with their number for all of 2020. The racers who finished with a #1 plate also received a State Champion backpack.
As you can see, BMX is a sport the entire family can enjoy together. Tehachapi BMX'ers would like to thank Marvin and his team at Cycle & Go for getting the parts we need, helping to keep our bikes tuned up and wheels straight throughout the year. Check out Tehachapi BMX'ers on Facebook if you are interested in the sport of BMX.
Nate Howard is Tehachapi BMX'ers team manager.
