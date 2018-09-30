Tehachapi's Sydney Howard competed in the USA BMX State Series Finals the weekend of Sept. 22 at Grand Prix BMX in Lake Perris.
She entered the weekend ranked fifth. A second-place finish at the AV BMX State Qualifier in Lancaster moved her up to fourth in state going into the finals.
On the Sunday, she finished third, which moved her up to third place overall in the state for her age group, 15 Intermediate.
This has been her best finish ever in the State Series with prior finishes of seventh and ninth for the last two years.
Howard is a mentor for the Tuff Gurlz Foundation and is a great role model and coach for younger "Gurlz" in BMX. If you are interested in racing BMX, check out Metro BMX in Bakersfield.
Nate Howard is Sydney Howard's dad.
